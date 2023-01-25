Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

UNIAN: Slovakia ready to discuss MiG-29 jets transfer to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 25, 2023 8:42 pm
Slovakia is ready to discuss the transfer of Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad’ said on Jan. 25, according to UNIAN news agency.

“We are waiting for a decision from the Slovak government,” he said. 

Naď earlier said that the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine could not be decided only by Slovakia but required agreement with NATO partners.

