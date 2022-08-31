Following a meeting between Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay at the United Nations cultural agency's Paris headquarters, the organization said on Aug. 30 that it had mobilized experts to support Ukraine for an urgent examination by World Heritage Committee member states. UNESCO said it wants to add Odesa, Kyiv and Lviv to the List of World Heritage in Danger, as they are under threat due to Russia's ongoing war.