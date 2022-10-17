UN Secretary-General aims to prolong grain deal for a year

Antonio Guterres and his team are working on an expanded Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine Agricultural Ministry reported citing Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

After the looming global food crisis drew attention to Russia's grain blockade, Kyiv and Moscow, on July 22, signed agreements to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Since then, over 300 vessels left Ukrainian Black Sea ports with 6.9 million metric tons of grain for Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, the ministry said.

According to a joint investigation by the Associated Press and PBS, Russia used forged paperwork to steal at least $530 million in Ukrainian grain. The Associated Press and PBS tracked three dozen ships on more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied Ukrainian ports to the Middle East using satellite photos and marine radio transponder data.