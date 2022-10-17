Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

UN Secretary-General aims to prolong grain deal for a year

October 11, 2022 9:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Antonio Guterres and his team are working on an expanded Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine Agricultural Ministry reported citing Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

After the looming global food crisis drew attention to Russia's grain blockade, Kyiv and Moscow, on July 22, signed agreements to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Since then, over 300 vessels left Ukrainian Black Sea ports with 6.9 million metric tons of grain for Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, the ministry said.

According to a joint investigation by the Associated Press and PBS, Russia used forged paperwork to steal at least $530 million in Ukrainian grain. The Associated Press and PBS tracked three dozen ships on more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied Ukrainian ports to the Middle East using satellite photos and marine radio transponder data.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok