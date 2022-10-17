UN condemns Russia’s illegal annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts
October 13, 2022 12:44 am
UN General Assembly passed a resolution condemning Russia’s illegal annexation of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts.
Of the 193 member states, 143 voted in favour, Russia, Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea, and Belarus opposed, while 35 countries abstained. The rest of the countries didn’t vote.
The resolution was introduced after Russia vetoed a similar motion in the UN Security Council.
