UN: 5,327 civilians killed, 7,257 injured in Ukraine since start of Russia’s war
This item is part of our running news digest
August 2, 2022 1:52 am
The UN’s human rights agency reported that, between July 1 to 31, 1,455 civilian casualties have been recorded in Ukraine - 355 civilians killed and 1,100 injured. Most casualties were reportedly the result of “explosive weapons wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles, and air strikes.”