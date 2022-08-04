Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 2, 2022 1:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The UN’s human rights agency reported that, between July 1 to 31, 1,455 civilian casualties have been recorded in Ukraine - 355 civilians killed and 1,100 injured. Most casualties were reportedly the result of “explosive weapons wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles, and air strikes.”

