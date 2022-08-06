Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrinform: Russian forces fire at agricultural enterprise, grain elevator in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

August 6, 2022 7:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s Novomykolaivskyi District hit agricultural infrastructure, destroying a warehouse containing over 365 tonnes of sunflowers, reports Ukrinform news agency, citing the elevator’s director, Mykola Kriuk. Russian shelling also destroyed grain elevators containing about 3,000 tonnes of grain.

