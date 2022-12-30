Ukrenergo: Power deficit returns to pre-Dec. 29 attack levels

As of 11 a.m. on Dec. 30, the power shortage has returned to the same level as before Russia’s 10th mass attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Dec. 29, reported Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo.

“The consequences of the damage had a much smaller impact on the operation of the power system than the enemy expected,” Ukrenergo said.

However, the situation in southern and eastern Ukraine is reportedly “difficult” following Russia’s attack on energy infrastructure in the region.

Ukrenergo added that power consumption limits have been set for all regions.

On Dec. 29, Russia unleashed yet another mass missile strike targeting 10 regions in Ukraine, according to the State Emergency Service. Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that Ukraine's Air Force shot down 54 of the 69 missiles fired by Russia.

Later in the day, Russia launched additional missiles at Ukraine's northeast and south, resulting in at least two civilian deaths and one injury in Kharkiv Oblast.

Despite the efforts of Ukraine's air defense, the country's energy grid and power generation facilities sustained "significant damage," according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

The power situation in several regions, including Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts, has been described as difficult.