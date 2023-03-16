Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukrenergo: Situation with Ukraine's energy infrastructure has become more stable

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 20, 2023 12:33 pm
The situation with Ukraine's energy infrastructure has become more stable, and energy imports are nearing zero, reported Ukrenergo on Feb. 20.

"Due to favorable weather conditions and the gradual increase in daylight hours, power plants that rely on renewable energy sources and operate mainly during the day have increased their output," the company said in its statement.

Starting from October, Ukrenergo's key network facilities suffered extensive damages due to Russian missile and drone attacks, meaning they will need significant resources and time for complete restoration.

Recently, many oblasts in Ukraine have not had energy consumption limits. However, Ukrenergo warned that the situation can change and mass blackouts can happen again.

According to Ukrenergo, a portion of the Ukrainian energy system is currently inaccessible due to the fact that the sites are under Russian occupation, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. In addition, many of Ukraine's wind and solar plants are located in the currently occupied territories of the south.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

