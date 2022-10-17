Ukrenergo exports over $118 million worth of electricity to EU in 3 months
September 24, 2022
Ukraine’s state electricity grid operator Ukrenergo reported that, between June 30 and Sept. 25, it sold Hr 4.4 billion worth of electricity. Slovakia and Romania reportedly bought all of the electricity available to them from Ukraine.
