This item is part of our running news digest

September 24, 2022 3:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s state electricity grid operator Ukrenergo reported that, between June 30 and Sept. 25, it sold Hr 4.4 billion worth of electricity. Slovakia and Romania reportedly bought all of the electricity available to them from Ukraine.

