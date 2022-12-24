Ukrenergo: Energy deficit in Kyiv remains ‘significant’ after Dec. 19 drone attack

Ukraine continues to face a significant electricity shortage as of 11 p.m. on Dec. 21 following Russia’s Dec. 19 drone attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo reported.

The operator described the situation in Kyiv, and central Ukraine, as “difficult.”

Ukrenergo also said that on Dec. 21, Russian forces shelled liberated areas in the east and south of the country with artillery, damaging power grids.

On Dec. 19, Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of energy supplier Yasno, said that 10-hour-long power outages had become a “new reality” in Kyiv, and it is unclear how long it will take to go back to scheduled power outages.

Russian forces launched 35 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukraine on Dec. 19.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.