Sunday, January 8, 2023

Ukrenergo: Energy consumption limits introduced in all Ukrainian oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 8, 2023 11:57 am
Due to the colder weather, power consumption in Ukraine has spiked, leading to an increase in the power deficit in the country’s energy system, the state grid operator Ukrenergo said on Jan. 8. The temperature has fallen to -7 degrees Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit) this weekend.

In response, consumption limits have been put in place in all Ukrainian oblasts to manage the strain on the system, according to Ukrenergo. 

If such limits are exceeded, emergency power outages are introduced, the company said. The restrictions won’t apply during nighttime, Ukrenergo added.

The company urged Ukrainians to use electricity “wisely” as repairs are carried out. 

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heat outages. 

After blackouts and severe power cuts in October-December, the situation has stabilized in the recent weeks, making power outages more rare. 

