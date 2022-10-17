Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority: Ukraine has exported 3.7 million metric tons of grain under UN-backed deal.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 18, 2022 3:01 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
A total of 165 vessels carrying Ukrainian grain have left for Asia, Europe, and Africa since Ukraine and Russia signed the UN-backed grain deal on July 22. On Sept. 18, 10 vessels carrying 169,3 metric tons of grain are scheduled to leave Ukrainian ports.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.