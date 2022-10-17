Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian Sea Ports Authority: Ukraine has exported 3.7 million metric tons of grain under UN-backed deal.

September 18, 2022 3:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A total of 165 vessels carrying Ukrainian grain have left for Asia, Europe, and Africa since Ukraine and Russia signed the UN-backed grain deal on July 22. On Sept. 18, 10 vessels carrying 169,3 metric tons of grain are scheduled to leave Ukrainian ports.

