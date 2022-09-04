Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 4, 2022 1:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian photographer Evgeniy Maloletka won the Visa d’or News award at the prestigious French photography festival for his coverage of Mariupol during Russian occupation at the start of the war. Maloletka dedicated his award to the “Ukrainian people.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
