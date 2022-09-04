Ukrainian photographer wins award at Visa pour l’image festival
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 1:38 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukrainian photographer Evgeniy Maloletka won the Visa d’or News award at the prestigious French photography festival for his coverage of Mariupol during Russian occupation at the start of the war. Maloletka dedicated his award to the “Ukrainian people.”
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.