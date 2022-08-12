Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 12, 2022 4:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces killed 19 Russian troops, destroyed four armored and military vehicles, and hit an ammunition depot on Aug. 11. The Russian army carried out 12 airstrikes, with no losses reported on the Ukrainian side. The Russian Smerch MLRS strike has injured a local resident in Bereznehuvate. The Ukrainian army targeted Russian positions near the village of Bruskynske in Kherson Oblast and a Russian stronghold near Andriivka. 

