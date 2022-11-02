Ukrainian military: Russia has lost 1,402 officers in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
This item is part of our running news digest
November 3, 2022 12:12 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Senior officers make up 26% of the total number, Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Nov. 2, citing open-source intelligence. The number includes two lieutenant generals, eight major generals, 44 colonels, 98 lieutenant colonels, 193 majors, 279 captains, 471 senior lieutenants, and 235 lieutenants, Ukraine's military said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.