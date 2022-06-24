Ukrainian military liberates 1,015 settlements from Russian forces.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 14, 2022 3:54 am
The Ukrainian military is pushing out invading forces throughout eastern and southern Ukraine, providing electricity, water supply, communications, transport, social services to the liberated areas. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video address published on May 13 that at least six settlements returned to Ukrainian control in the past 24 hours. “We will not leave anyone to the enemy,” he added.