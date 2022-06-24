Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian military liberates 1,015 settlements from Russian forces.

May 14, 2022 3:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ukrainian military is pushing out invading forces throughout eastern and southern Ukraine, providing electricity, water supply, communications, transport, social services to the liberated areas. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video address published on May 13 that at least six settlements returned to Ukrainian control in the past 24 hours. “We will not leave anyone to the enemy,” he added.

