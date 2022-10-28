Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukrainian forces strike Russian positions on southern front line, destroy 2 ammunition depots

October 28, 2022 4:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported on Oct. 28 that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces killed 44 Russian soldiers on the southern front lines and destroyed Su-25 aircraft, Ka-52 helicopter, two mortars and three armored vehicles. In the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, Russian troops lost two ammunition depots. The command also reported that they had a successful hit on a pontoon crossing with military equipment. 

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
