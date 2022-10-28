Ukrainian forces strike Russian positions on southern front line, destroy 2 ammunition depots

Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported on Oct. 28 that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces killed 44 Russian soldiers on the southern front lines and destroyed Su-25 aircraft, Ka-52 helicopter, two mortars and three armored vehicles. In the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, Russian troops lost two ammunition depots. The command also reported that they had a successful hit on a pontoon crossing with military equipment.