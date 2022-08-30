Ukrainian families flee occupied territories to avoid Russian-enforced education
August 30, 2022 2:50 am
A high number of Ukrainians with children have been leaving occupied territories, according to databy the National Resistance, a website created by Ukraine's Special Operation Forces. In the last week, at least 500 children with their parents crossed the checkpoints to Ukraine-controlled territory in order to avoid sending children to schools with a Russian-based curriculum.
