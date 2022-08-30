Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 30, 2022

externalUkrainian families flee occupied territories to avoid Russian-enforced education

This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 2:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

A high number of Ukrainians with children have been leaving occupied territories, according to databy the National Resistance, a website created by Ukraine's Special Operation Forces. In the last week, at least 500 children with their parents crossed the checkpoints to Ukraine-controlled territory in order to avoid sending children to schools with a Russian-based curriculum.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok