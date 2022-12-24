Ukraine's UN envoy: 'Begging Moscow for peace or appealing to its common sense is absolutely useless'

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during the UN Security Council on Dec. 6 that "by celebrating the anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum with a missile strike on Ukraine (on Dec. 5), the Kremlin finally showed that it has neither moral nor legal grounds to possess nuclear weapons." According to the ambassador, the international community should start "considering the modalities of post-Putin agreements with Moscow".

"Agreements that should include a new Budapest Memorandum to be signed by Moscow in the context of its denuclearization," Kyslytsya was quoted as saying. "Moscow can only be forced to peace, as this is the only language it understands and responds to."



