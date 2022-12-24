Ukraine’s military says it killed 16 Russian soldiers in Luhansk Oblast.
December 18, 2022 7:58 pm
Ukraine’s Armed Forces hit a Russian military base in Schastia, Luhansk Oblast, on Dec. 16, killing 16 Russian soldiers and destroying 12 pieces of equipment, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on Dec. 18.
About 40 Russian soldiers were wounded, according to the report.
Another Russian base was destroyed on Dec. 13 in Luhansk Oblast, when 20 Russian troops were killed, according to the Ukrainian military.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.