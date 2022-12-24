Ukraine’s military says it killed 16 Russian soldiers in Luhansk Oblast.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces hit a Russian military base in Schastia, Luhansk Oblast, on Dec. 16, killing 16 Russian soldiers and destroying 12 pieces of equipment, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on Dec. 18.

About 40 Russian soldiers were wounded, according to the report.

Another Russian base was destroyed on Dec. 13 in Luhansk Oblast, when 20 Russian troops were killed, according to the Ukrainian military.