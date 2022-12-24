Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine’s military says it killed 16 Russian soldiers in Luhansk Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 18, 2022 7:58 pm
Ukraine’s Armed Forces hit a Russian military base in Schastia, Luhansk Oblast, on Dec. 16, killing 16 Russian soldiers and destroying 12 pieces of equipment, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on Dec. 18. 

About 40 Russian soldiers were wounded, according to the report. 

Another Russian base was destroyed on Dec. 13 in Luhansk Oblast, when 20 Russian troops were killed, according to the Ukrainian military. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
