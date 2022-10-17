Ukraine’s military: Russian forces continue mobilization in occupied territories
October 3, 2022 3:45 am
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported on Oct. 2 that Russian forces are continuing their forced mobilization efforts in the occupied territories. This includes making rounds to people's homes and compiling lists of men of conscript age. Passing through checkpoints has become increasingly complicated, Ukraine's military reports, as Russian forces require an extensive list of documents, conduct lengthy inspections of vehicles, remove gadgets, money, and other valuables, and often refuse to let vehicles through.
