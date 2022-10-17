Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalUkraine’s military: Russian forces continue mobilization in occupied territories

This item is part of our running news digest

October 3, 2022 3:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported on Oct. 2 that Russian forces are continuing their forced mobilization efforts in the occupied territories. This includes making rounds to people's homes and compiling lists of men of conscript age. Passing through checkpoints has become increasingly complicated, Ukraine's military reports, as Russian forces require an extensive list of documents, conduct lengthy inspections of vehicles, remove gadgets, money, and other valuables, and often refuse to let vehicles through. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok