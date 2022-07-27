Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalUkraine’s military: Russian forces sustain equipment, personnel losses in southern Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 17, 2022 3:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Operational Command “South” reported on July 16 that Ukrainian forces killed 36 Russian troops and destroyed two Russian T-72 tanks, two ammunition depots, two man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), a howitzer, a “Tor” short-range surface-to-air missile system, and armored and military vehicles.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok