Ukraine’s military: Russian forces sustain equipment, personnel losses in southern Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
July 17, 2022 3:05 am
Operational Command “South” reported on July 16 that Ukrainian forces killed 36 Russian troops and destroyed two Russian T-72 tanks, two ammunition depots, two man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), a howitzer, a “Tor” short-range surface-to-air missile system, and armored and military vehicles.