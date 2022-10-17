Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 8, 2022 12:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces “West” reported that at least 20 Iranian Shahed-136 drones were delivered to Belarus’ Luninets airfield, located around 50 kilometers from Ukraine’s Rivne Oblast. The group warns that this may indicate future attacks on western or central parts of Ukraine.

