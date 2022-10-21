Ukraine's military destroys Russian checkpoint, ammunition depots on southern front line
October 21, 2022 4:25 am
Southern Operational Command reported on Oct. 20 that Ukraine's army killed 28 Russian troops and destroyed several Msta-S-type self-propelled artillery systems, a mortar, an infantry fighting vehicle and a tank, along with damaging infantry fighting vehicles on the southern front line. Ukraine's Armed Forces also destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and a checkpoint by the village of Borozenske in Kherson Oblast.
