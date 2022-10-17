Ukraine’s military destroys Russian troops, equipment in the south on Sept. 28
September 29, 2022 2:30 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces killed 18 Russian troops and destroyed two tanks, three Orlan-10 drones, and six armored and military vehicles on Sept. 28.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.