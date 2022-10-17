Ukraine’s military destroys Russian equipment in southern Ukraine on Sept. 22
September 23, 2022 3:50 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces killed 18 Russian troops and destroyed three Msta-S and Msta-B howitzers, two tanks, and two armored vehicles on Sept. 22.
