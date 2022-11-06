Ukraine's military destroys Russian equipment in southern Ukraine on Nov. 5
November 6, 2022 3:15 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that the Ukrainian army killed 57 Russian troops and destroyed two tanks, two large-caliber howitzers, and three armored vehicles on Nov. 5.
