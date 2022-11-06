Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, November 6, 2022

Ukraine's military destroys Russian equipment in southern Ukraine on Nov. 5

November 6, 2022 3:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that the Ukrainian army killed 57 Russian troops and destroyed two tanks, two large-caliber howitzers, and three armored vehicles on Nov. 5.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok