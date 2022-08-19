Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 3:22 am
Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces killed 73 Russian troops and destroyed three tanks, four rocket launchers, one radar station for S-300 missile systems, five armored and military vehicles, and an ammunition depot on Aug. 18. Ukrainian army also targeted Russian positions in Bashtan community in Mykolaiv Oblast and Beryslav community in Kherson Oblast four times. Ukrainian forces reportedly continue to prevent Russian plans to repair and use the Kakhovka bridge in Kherson Oblast. 

