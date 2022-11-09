Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine's military destroys 2 Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine on Nov. 8

November 9, 2022
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that the Ukrainian army also killed 55 Russian troops and destroyed four tanks, an anti-aircraft missile system Tor-М2, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, two mortars, and nine armored vehicles on Nov. 8.

