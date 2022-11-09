Ukraine's military destroys 2 Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine on Nov. 8
November 9, 2022 5:50 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that the Ukrainian army also killed 55 Russian troops and destroyed four tanks, an anti-aircraft missile system Tor-М2, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, two mortars, and nine armored vehicles on Nov. 8.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.