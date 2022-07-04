Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, July 4, 2022

externalUkraine’s military defeats nearly 50 Russian troops in southern Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 4, 2022 4:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that it killed 47 Russian troops and destroyed two self-propelled artillery systems, an Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, a radar system, a signals intelligence station, three armored vehicles, and an Orlan-10 UAV on July 3. Ukraine’s Armed Forces also destroyed one ammunition depot in Mykolaiv Oblast.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok