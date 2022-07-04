Ukraine’s military defeats nearly 50 Russian troops in southern Ukraine.
July 4, 2022 4:33 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that it killed 47 Russian troops and destroyed two self-propelled artillery systems, an Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, a radar system, a signals intelligence station, three armored vehicles, and an Orlan-10 UAV on July 3. Ukraine’s Armed Forces also destroyed one ammunition depot in Mykolaiv Oblast.