Ukraine’s Intelligence: Russia fortifies coastline in occupied Crimea

Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate said on Dec. 15 that Russian occupiers in Crimea are now trying to additionally strengthen the coastline, “fearing the landing of the Ukrainian landing force” there.



According to the report, Russia is digging trenches and mining the coastline near the village of Molochne, which is not far from the city of Saky. “Additionally, the so-called ‘dragon's teeth’ are being installed — the rows of concrete pyramids, which are supposed to stop the advance of heavy equipment,” the report says.

Saky is a city in occupied Crimea where a Russian air base is located. On Aug. 9, multiple explosions occurred at the air base in what the U.S. called a Ukrainian attack. Ukraine hasn't claimed responsibility for the alleged attack.



According to the estimate reported by the Guardian's defense editor Dan Sabbagh from a briefing with an unnamed Western official, half of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's combat airpower was knocked out in the Saky airbase attack.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Rating Group that was published on Dec. 13, 85% of Ukrainians believe that the Ukrainian victory in the war with Russia requires the liberation of all territories, including occupied Crimea and occupied parts of eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

