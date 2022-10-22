Ukraine's General Staff: ‘Multiple conflicts’ between Russian, Belarusian soldiers in Belarus

Ukraine’s General Staff reported early on Oct. 22 that it knows of “multiple cases of conflicts” between Russian and Belarusian soldiers deployed near the Ukrainian-Belarusian borders as part of the joint regional military group.

The General Staff hasn't provided details or evidence to support the claim, only adding that the clashes have reportedly been happening due to “Russians’ insolent attitude toward Belarusians.”

On Oct. 16, the Belarusian defense ministry said about 9,000 Russian troops would be stationed in Belarus as part of what Minsk called a “regional grouping” near the Ukrainian border.

The first trains carrying Russian soldiers who are part of the “regional grouping” had arrived in Belarus on Oct. 16, according to Valery Revenko, the head of Belarus' Defense Ministry's Department for International Military Cooperation.

Russia has used Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in February.