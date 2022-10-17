Ukraine's Armed Forces report destroying Russian Mi-24 helicopter in Kherson Oblast
September 22, 2022 7:13 am
In its latest update, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said Ukraine's Air Force conducted 21 air strikes and destroyed a Russian Mi-24 helicopter from the ground near Kostromka in Kherson Oblast on Sept. 21. The command also reported destroying two Orlan-10 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles.
