September 22, 2022 7:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In its latest update, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said Ukraine's Air Force conducted 21 air strikes and destroyed a Russian Mi-24 helicopter from the ground near Kostromka in Kherson Oblast on Sept. 21. The command also reported destroying two Orlan-10 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles. 

