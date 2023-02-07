Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Ambassador: 2 Ukrainians previously considered dead are rescued in Turkey

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 7, 2023 10:52 pm
Share

Ambassador: 2 Ukrainians previously considered dead are rescued in TurkeySearch and rescue efforts continue at the site in Gaziantep, Turkey, on Feb. 6, 2023, following the earthquakes that hit Turkey's Kahramanmaras. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Two Ukrainian citizens, who were previously considered dead in Turkey's earthquake, have been rescued, Ukraine's Ambassador to the country Vasyl Bodnar reported on Feb. 7. 

They were pulled out of the rubble in the Turkish province of Hatay, Bodnar said, without providing any details. 

Earlier on the day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said that two Ukrainians died, four were injured, and 19 remain missing in the Feb. 6 earthquakes. 

Over 5,000 people were killed and tens of thousands more injured in Turkey and Syria after two devastating earthquakes hit the region on Feb. 6. Hundreds of buildings have collapsed, with the death toll rising by the hour.

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on Feb. 7 ordering to send humanitarian aid to Turkey to help "overcome the consequences" of a devastating earthquake.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK