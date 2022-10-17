Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine shoots down 4 Russian missiles in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

September 29, 2022 12:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Air Command “East” reported on Sept. 28 that Russian Su-35 fighter jets fired five Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, one missile was downed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one in Kryvyi Rih District in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and two in Synelnykove District in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Previously, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, reported that Russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. According to Vilkul, one missile was downed while another hit a civilian infrastructure facility, severely damaging it.

