Ukraine retrieves bodies of 25 fallen Ukrainian soldiers
September 6, 2022 12:52 pm
According to the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Ministry, the bodies of 25 fallen Ukrainian defenders were retrieved in compliance with the Geneva Convention on Sept. 6. No further details were provided.
