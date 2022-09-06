Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine retrieves bodies of 25 fallen Ukrainian soldiers

September 6, 2022 12:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Ministry, the bodies of 25 fallen Ukrainian defenders were retrieved in compliance with the Geneva Convention on Sept. 6. No further details were provided.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
