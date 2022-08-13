Ukraine resumes transit of Russian oil to Czech Republic via Druzhba pipeline
August 13, 2022 5:00 am
Ukraine’s pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta halted the transit of Russian oil to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic because Russia’s state-owned pipeline operator Transneft failed to make a monthly repayment of about $15 million for using the Druzhba pipeline. On Aug. 11, the transit of oil resumed to Hungary and Slovakia.