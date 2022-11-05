Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine repels 14 Russian advances in Luhansk, Donetsk oblasts

November 5, 2022 7:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's military repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, hitting important Russian military facilities and two command posts, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Nov. 5. Six Russian refueling stations were also destroyed near Novovasylivka in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the General Staff.

