Ukraine repels 14 Russian advances in Luhansk, Donetsk oblasts
November 5, 2022 7:49 am
Ukraine's military repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, hitting important Russian military facilities and two command posts, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Nov. 5. Six Russian refueling stations were also destroyed near Novovasylivka in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the General Staff.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.