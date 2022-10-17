Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine liberates Torske village in Donetsk Oblast

October 3, 2022 12:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces, the Ukrainian troops recaptured the settlement on Oct. 2. Torske is located about 15 kilometers east of the earlier liberated strategic town of Lyman.

The Russian forces have retreated to Kreminna, a city in Luhansk Oblast some 20 kilometers east of Torske, and “are trying to set up a defense there,” Cherevatyi said.

Lyman, a town with a prewar population of about 22,000 people, served as a key regional logistics hub for the Russian military. It was liberated by the Ukrainian military on Oct. 1.

On the following day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the town was "fully cleared" of Russian forces.

According to Cherevatyi, some of the Russian troops that had been encircled by Ukrainian forces in Lyman were killed, some taken as prisoners, and others managed to flee.

Cherevatyi said that Ukrainian forces continue to capture Russians in the forests surrounding Lyman, as well as conducting demining of this "heavily mined area."

