externalUkraine intelligence: Belarus prepares to receive Russian soldiers, equipment.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 1, 2022 7:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate confirmed that Belarus is preparing to welcome up to 20,000 Russian soldiers. There are currently about 1,000 Russian soldiers, one Iskander missile system, and three S-300 missile systems in Belarus.

