Ukraine intelligence: Belarus prepares to receive Russian soldiers, equipment.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 1, 2022 7:52 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate confirmed that Belarus is preparing to welcome up to 20,000 Russian soldiers. There are currently about 1,000 Russian soldiers, one Iskander missile system, and three S-300 missile systems in Belarus.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.