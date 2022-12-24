Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine has defused over 300,000 explosives since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 12, 2022 2:55 am
Share

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion, at least 302,802 explosives and 2,891 kilogram of explosives, including 2,155 aircraft-delivered bombs, have been neutralized, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reports. Pyrotechnicians have inspected a total of 76,432 hectares of land for unexploded ordinance - an area larger than the entire middle eastern country of Bahrain.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK