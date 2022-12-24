Ukraine has defused over 300,000 explosives since Feb. 24
December 12, 2022 2:55 am
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion, at least 302,802 explosives and 2,891 kilogram of explosives, including 2,155 aircraft-delivered bombs, have been neutralized, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reports. Pyrotechnicians have inspected a total of 76,432 hectares of land for unexploded ordinance - an area larger than the entire middle eastern country of Bahrain.
