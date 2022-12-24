Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine finds over 300,000 explosive devices since start of full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 11, 2022 5:06 am
Ukraine's State Emergency Service has located and removed more than 300,000 explosive devices over 76 hectares of Ukraine's territory since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Deputy Interior Minister Kateryna Pavlichenko said at human rights conference in Kyiv. 

According to Pavlichenko, about 30% of Ukraine's territory still needs to be demined. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

