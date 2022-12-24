Ukraine finds over 300,000 explosive devices since start of full-scale invasion
December 11, 2022 5:06 am
Ukraine's State Emergency Service has located and removed more than 300,000 explosive devices over 76 hectares of Ukraine's territory since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Deputy Interior Minister Kateryna Pavlichenko said at human rights conference in Kyiv.
According to Pavlichenko, about 30% of Ukraine's territory still needs to be demined.
