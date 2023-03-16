Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukraine, EU and NATO agree on coordination of weapons production for Ukrainian military

by Dinara KhalilovaFebruary 21, 2023 5:42 pm
Share

Ukraine, EU and NATO agree on coordination of weapons production for Ukrainian militaryUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (С), and European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell pose for the official press photo during the first-ever trilateral meeting between Ukraine, EU, and NATO on Feb. 21б 2023. (Ukrainian Foreign Ministry)

Ukraine, the European Union, and NATO are joining forces to increase the production of weapons and ammunition for the needs of the Ukrainian army and to replenish the allies' stocks, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Feb. 21. 

The parties agreed to create a coordination mechanism that would synchronize the work of producers, buyers, and governments, according to the minister. 

"We have a common goal — to restore peace and stability in Europe. For this, the victory of Ukraine is important, as well as providing our military with everything necessary as soon as possible," Kuleba said during the first-ever trilateral meeting between Ukraine, EU, and NATO.

He met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell in Brussels on Feb. 21 to discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. 

Kuleba also suggested starting the training of Ukrainian pilots "within the existing EU and NATO mechanisms," reads the report. 

The new Ukraine-EU-NATO trilateral format will continue working on a permanent basis, the minister added. 

Western allies have approved the provision of advanced tanks to Ukraine, but they have largely remained hesitant to transfer aircraft due to fears of escalating tensions with Russia.

For now, most allies are sticking to voicing their openness to sending fighter jets at some point in the future.

Dinara Khalilova
Dinara Khalilova
News editor

Dinara Khalilova is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She has previously worked as a fixer and local producer for Sky News. Dinara holds a BA in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and a Master’s degree in media and communication from Bournemouth University in the UK.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK