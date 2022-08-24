Ukraine estimates losses from Russian occupation of Crimea at $118 billion.
August 24, 2022 2:43 pm
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the international Crimea Platform summit that the peninsula has turned into a huge military base in eight years of the Russian occupation.
