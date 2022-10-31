Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine destroys Russian ammunition depots in south

October 31, 2022 4:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported on Oct. 30 that Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces carried out 156 fire missions, destroying two Russian ammunition depots in the Bashtanka and Berislav districts. 

The command also reported that Russia lost a tank, two mortars, a self-propelled large-caliber howitzer "Acacia," a 23-mm anti-aircraft gun, and five units of armored vehicles.

