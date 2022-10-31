Ukraine destroys Russian ammunition depots in south
October 31, 2022 4:40 am
Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported on Oct. 30 that Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces carried out 156 fire missions, destroying two Russian ammunition depots in the Bashtanka and Berislav districts.
The command also reported that Russia lost a tank, two mortars, a self-propelled large-caliber howitzer "Acacia," a 23-mm anti-aircraft gun, and five units of armored vehicles.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.