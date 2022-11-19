Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, November 19, 2022

UK to send Ukraine 120 anti-aircraft guns, radar stations

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 5:32 pm
Share

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Nov. 19 that London will also provide Ukraine with winter military equipment and humanitarian aid worth over 16 million pounds ($19 million). Sunak said the U.K. will also continue to train Ukrainian personnel. Zelensky said he and Sunak discussed ways to support Ukraine and Europe’s energy security, defense cooperation, export and humanitarian grain initiatives, and diplomatic relations.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK