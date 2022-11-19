UK to send Ukraine 120 anti-aircraft guns, radar stations
November 19, 2022 5:32 pm
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Nov. 19 that London will also provide Ukraine with winter military equipment and humanitarian aid worth over 16 million pounds ($19 million). Sunak said the U.K. will also continue to train Ukrainian personnel. Zelensky said he and Sunak discussed ways to support Ukraine and Europe’s energy security, defense cooperation, export and humanitarian grain initiatives, and diplomatic relations.
One hell of a year
