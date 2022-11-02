UK sanctions four Russian steel, petrochemical oligarchs funding war in Ukraine

The U.K. has imposed sanctions against four Russian tycoons "who have enabled (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to mobilize Russian industries to support his military effort," the British government reported on Nov. 2.

The measures targeted Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov, known as business associates of Roman Abramovich, who are thought to have an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion and $1.95 billion respectively, the statement reads.

The U.K. has also sanctioned Airat Shaimiev, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion, and Albert Shigabutdinov, who is believed to have $1.1 billion net worth.