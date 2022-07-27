UK Intelligence: Russia struggles to sustain effective offensive combat power, problem becoming increasingly acute.
July 19, 2022 10:24 am
According to UK’s Defense Intelligence, Russia faces a dilemma over whether to send reserves to the Donbas or to southern Kherson Oblast, where Ukraine may conduct a counter-offensive. Russia’s advance rate in the Donbas is likely to be very slow due to the lack of soldiers.