externalUK Intelligence: Russia struggles to sustain effective offensive combat power, problem becoming increasingly acute.

July 19, 2022 10:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to UK’s Defense Intelligence, Russia faces a dilemma over whether to send reserves to the Donbas or to southern Kherson Oblast, where Ukraine may conduct a counter-offensive. Russia’s advance rate in the Donbas is likely to be very slow due to the lack of soldiers.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

