UK intelligence: Russia likely increased efforts in Donbas, but secures few territorial gains

This item is part of our running news digest

August 27, 2022
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update that the increase is likely an attempt "to draw in or fix additional Ukrainian units," amid speculation Ukraine is planning a major counter-offensive. "Pro-Russian separatist militia” have also probably made some progress towards the center of Pisky village, not far from the Donetsk Airport, the update said. “However, overall, Russian forces have secured few territorial gains," it wrote.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
