Thursday, March 16, 2023

UK Defense Ministry: Russian air force underperforms in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 5:52 pm
Russia's air force continues to underperform in Ukraine due to air defense and dispersed basing caused by the threat of strikes on Russian airfields, the UK’s Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 16. 

Russia likely keeps a largely intact fleet of 1,500 crewed military aircraft operating mainly on Russian territory, despite losing roughly 130 aircraft since Feb. 24, 2022, the ministry said. 

However, Russia is unlikely to launch a large-scale air campaign as it would suffer “unsustainable” losses under the current battlefield conditions, the report read. 

Russia continues to deploy a similar number of aircraft as it has for many months, according to the report. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

